PSL 9: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs

Cricket Cricket PSL 9: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs

PSL 9: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 22:45:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 20 runs in the 19th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first. Usman Khan smashed a brilliant century and led his team to post 189 runs on the board. Captain Rizwan made 58 runs.

Kings’ Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets while Hassan Ali also grabbed one wicket.

In reply, the Kings only managed to score 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Shoaib Malik remained the top scorer with 38 runs, while captain Shan Masood scored 36 runs.

Sultans’ Usama Mir took two wickets.

Under the leadership of Shan Masood, the Kings are struggling with only two wins out of six matches, currently occupying the fifth position in the PSL 9 points table. This places them just above Lahore Qalandars, who have yet to secure a win this season.

Meanwhile, the Sultans lead the league comfortably with 12 points from seven matches, ahead of the second-placed Quetta Gladiators. Mohammad Rizwan has led his team exceptionally, as evidenced by their dominant 60-run win in their last encounter against Lahore, despite missing several key players.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Reeza Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi

