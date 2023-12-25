Live Reporting

Gaza Bombardment

At least 70 Palestinians killed in air strike on refugee camp

Gaza Bombardment
In-focus

In a touching display of goodwill, Pakistan team presents Christmas gifts to Aussie players

In a touching display of goodwill, Pakistan team presents Christmas gifts to Aussie players

Cricket

Cummins says that was just great, just Merry Christmas gifts and lollipops for kids

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

MELBOURNE, Australia (Web Desk) - The Pakistan cricket team members visited Australia nets during indoor practice sesssion for the upcoming second Test in Melbourne and extended warm wishes, besides presenting gifts for the Australian players and their families at the MCG.

The gesture was captured in a heartwarming video that went viral on social media.

 

The video showcased the camaraderie between the players, with the Australian skipper, Pat Cummins, visibly touched by the thoughtful presents.

Cummins holding one of the gifts, expressed his appreciation, saying, “That was just great. Just Merry Christmas gifts and lollipops for the kids. So that was great. We’ve got a good relationship with the Pakistan side. That tour a couple of years ago was really special as well. So really kind and thoughtful of their group to think of us.”

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board also hosted a Christmas dinner at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, attended by the Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf along with top PCB officials and Christian employees.

 

Addressing the guests on this occasion, PCB Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those celebrating Christmas in Pakistan and around the world. We are delighted that you are part of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"You have served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication and the PCB appreciates your efforts. I hope that you and your families celebrate with joy and I wish you well.”
 




Advertisement

Related News