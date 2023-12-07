Australia trail by 242 runs after Shan Masood hits double century on second day

Pakistan skipper Shan declared the innings at 391-9 in 116.2 overs

CANBERRA (Web Desk) - The second day of the four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra saw Prime Minister’s XI post 149-2 in 60 overs after Pakistan declared their innings at 391-9.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood resumed from his overnight tally of 156 to add 45 more runs to his score, reaching his third first-class double hundred. He ended with an unbeaten 201 from 298 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and a maximum.

Right-arm fast bowler Jordan Buckingham, who had taken three wickets the previous day, struck twice today to complete a five-wicket haul. He removed Aamir Jamal and Mir Hamza, who both went out cheaply.

Shan declared the innings after Khurram Shahzad was run out courtesy of a direct hit by Nathan McSweeney, with the scorecard reading 391-9 in 116.2 overs.

In return, Prime Minister’s XI opening duo of Cameron Bancroft (53, 128b, 3x4s) and Marcus Harris (49, 102b, 6x4s) put up a 96-run stand to give their team a solid start.

Abrar Ahmed provided the breakthrough for Pakistan, dismissing Harris in the 36th over. Right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad trapped Bancroft LBW to provide Pakistan the second wicket.

Cameron Green (18 not out, 71b, 2x4s) and Matt Renshaw (19 not out, 60b, 1x4) batted together to add 37 more runs to take the total to 149-2 at stumps, with the side trailing by 242.

The third day’s play at Manuka Oval will resume on 04:30am tomorrow