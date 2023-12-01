Australian Prime Minister invites Pakistan Cricket squad for dinner

SYDNEY (Web Desk) –Pakistan Test squad will join the feast following an invitation extended by the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albeniz.

On Dec 5, the Men in Green will visit the residence of the Australian PM who invited the team. Similarly, the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, Chairman Zaka Ashraf has also been invited by the Australian Cricket Board.

Sources said that Zaka Ashraf would proceed to Melbourne soon where he would enjoy a match and discuss issues with the Australian cricket board officials.

The Men in Green, landed in Canberra, will play their first match on Dec 6 against the Prime Minister's XI.

