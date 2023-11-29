Will strive to deliver positive results in Australia tour: Shan Masood

Former skipper, Babar Azam, is our best player and his batting position would not be changed

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 15:35:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan test team captain, Shan Masood, has said the team would try to perform exceptional game in the Australian tour.

Addressing a press conference at the PCB headquarters Lahore on Wednesday, he said the desired team is going to play the series in Australia and we will take this event as a challenge. I will consult the former captains whenever I find it appropriate in the difficult times, he added.

I wished the company of fast bowler, Haris Rauf, in this tour, however, efforts would be mad to affectively use the available pacers. He said former skipper, Babar Azam, is our best player and his batting position would not be changed.

He said the current team has brilliant players like Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Shaheen, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Sarfraz Ahmed who displayed their exceptional performance for the team.

Every player is a leader in the team, he added.

