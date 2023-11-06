No rift in Pakistan team, says Zaka Ashraf

Clarified that he had not engaged in any conversations with Babar Azam

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf dismissed rumours of internal strife within the national cricket team on Monday, emphasizing the unity of the entire squad.

Ashraf addressed the media in Bahawalpur and attributed the reports of discord to the creation of unfounded stories by cricket critics.

The poor performance in the 2023 World Cup had fueled speculation about an "internal rift" within the national squad, resulting in consecutive setbacks for the team in the prestigious tournament.

The PCB had previously issued a strong denial regarding any internal conflicts in the national cricket team.

Ashraf mentioned that he had extended an invitation to former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who had resigned from his post the previous month amidst conflict of interest allegations, for a meeting, but Inzamam resigned before the meeting took place. Ashraf reiterated his stance that the Pakistani cricket team remains cohesive, with no disputes among the players, and extended his best wishes to the squad.

Ashraf also discussed a proposal to allow Pakistani cricketers to participate in only one league apart from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He commended the performance of the Pakistani openers in the recent World Cup 2023 match and expressed regret that Pakistani cricketers receive relatively low compensation, stating, "Our cricketers receive meager salaries."

The PCB chief clarified that he had not engaged in any conversations with Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam. Speaking about Pakistan's representation in India after many years, Ashraf noted the significance of seeing a large national flag at the Ahmedabad cricket stadium during the World Cup match against arch-rivals on October 14.