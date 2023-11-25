WC trophy at feet: Indian police lodge FIR against Mitchell Marsh

The applicant has asked PM Modi to ban cricketer's appearance for any match

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - In a bizarre incident, the Indian police have registered a case against Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on the allegation of disrespecting the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy.

The Kangaroos outclassed India in the final played at Ahmedabad's cricket stadium on Nov 19. Australia clinched the quadrennial mega title for the sixth time.

After the victory, a picture of Marsh went viral on social media, portraying him sitting on a chair with the World Cup trophy under his feet.

Many Indian cricket fans criticised Marsh and a social activist hailing from Aligarh submitted an application to police to register a case against the Australian player for disrespecting the coveted trophy.

The applicant forwarded the FIR copy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the chief guest at the grand ceremony of the World Cup. He demanded that the premier slapped a ban of the cricketer's appearance in India for any match.