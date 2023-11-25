Wolvaardt to lead South Africa women side against Bangladesh

Laura Wolvaardt has been confirmed as the full-time South Africa women side captain.

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 00:25:04 PKT

CAPE TOWN (Web Desk) - South Africa have handed T20I call-ups for the first time to Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx for the three T20I at home against Bangladesh. Marizanne Kapp, playing for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, has been rested for the T20Is but will return for the ODIs that will follow.

Injuries will force fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (knee), and allrounders Chloe Tryon (groin) and Nadine de Klerk (side) to miss out altogether.

Meanwhile, as reported by ESPNcricinfo earlier this month, Laura Wolvaardt has been confirmed as the full-time captain of the team, taking over the reins from Sune Luus. Wolvaardt had earlier led South Africa in their away assignment in Pakistan and at home against New Zealand in an interim capacity.

"Having Laura Wolvaardt as the official captain, together with a blend of young and experienced players bodes well for our succession planning," Clinton du Preez, convenor of selectors, said. "It will also assist within the excitement we have around the squad in giving young players an opportunity and therefore we are looking forward to seeing them put up their hand and make impactful performances in this upcoming tour."

Hlubi is a seamer and was part of South Africa's squad at the Under-19 T20 World Cup earlier this year, and returned three wickets in four matches in the competition. More recently, she began the CSA Women's Division One T20s with two wickets in two outings at an economy of 4.56.

Marx is part of the South Africa emerging side's tour of Zimbabwe, and has picked up three wickets in three matches and has a strike rate of 103.57 with the bat. She is also Titans' leading wicket-taker in the domestic T20s this season with four strikes.

"The inclusion of Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx gives great confidence to rewarding performances at the professional level," du Preez said. "They have been instrumental with their domestic performances in the past season for their respective provinces."

Following impressive outings on the emerging tour and in the domestic T20s, seam-bowling allrounder Annerie Dercksen also returned to the 15-member side after completing full recovery from the finger fracture that kept her out of the Pakistan tour.

"For the T20Is, this is where we are going to look, where possible, to blend in youngsters and give an opportunity to expose them at this level to keep growing the base," head coach Hilton Moreeng said. "Overall, we have a lot of good youngsters coming through and the squad is becoming stronger and stronger every day with a more challenging environment, so we as a team are looking forward to that.

"It's another opportunity for some of these youngsters to show what they can do while not losing sight of what we want to achieve overall when it comes to the entire tour."

The three T20Is will take place in Benoni and Kimberley between December 3 and December 8, with the three ODIs to be played between December 16 and December 23 in East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni respectively.

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker

