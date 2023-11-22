Miandad deplores Babar Azam's unceremonious exit as captain

Miandad wants to see Sarfraz Ahmed as Test captain

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Javed Miandad criticises the decision of 'removing' Babar Azam from the captaincy, claiming that the decision-makers are not familiar with cricket.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Tape Ball Premier League Trophy, the former cricketer said that despite availability of former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, it’s not a good decision to name Shan Masood as the Test captain. He suggested giving Shan Masood a chance to perform.

Besides Miandad, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sarfraz Ahmed and others were also present.

A couple of days ago, the media reports quoted Miandad as having said cricket in Pakistan was being ruined owing to wrong decisions. He said it's unfortunate that those who have nothing to do with cricket are running its affairs.

He said people like the late Abdul Hafeez Kardar should be in the decision-making positions. The appointment of inexperienced people in the selection committee was beyond understanding, he said.

He said Babar Azam, the top cricketer of the country, had been humiliated.

A strong manager should have been appointed to back Babar, he added. He said the decision to strip Azam of captaincy was not correct.

Cricketers should be respected and allowed to perform in an apolitical atmosphere, said Miandad.





