Babar Azam reaches Lahore after dismal World Cup performance

Pakistan team failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals and finished fifth.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan team captain Babar Azam returned to Lahore from Dubai in the wee hours of Monday after dismal performance at the World Cup where his side failed to reach semi-finals of the mega event.

Babar Azam along with some members of team management reached Lahore from Dubai by a private airline. The captain of the national team was escorted to his car under strict security. The fans who gathered at the airport chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's team director Mickey Arthur on Saturday rallied behind skipper Babar Azam following the World Cup’s debacle against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Arthur faced the music, ready to confront the consequences of finishing fifth in the 10-nation table for the second successive tournament.

The 2019 World Cup had seen the conclusion of Arthur's first spell as head coach, and despite his return as team director, the outcome remained unchanged with four wins and five losses, including a surprising defeat to Afghanistan.

Acknowledging Pakistan's inconsistent performance, Arthur admitted, "We finished fifth, and fifth is where we deserve to finish with the cricket that we've played over the last six weeks." He emphasised that inconsistency does not lead to success but added, "I came in to do this directive job because I care a hell of a lot for that dressing room. Pakistan cricket is very close to my heart."

Arthur expressed confidence in under-fire skipper Babar Azam, stating, "Babar is very, very close to me. He's a young guy that needs to be taken on the journey. He needs to be shown the ropes. He's still learning all the time and is growing."

