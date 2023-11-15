Embattled Babar Azam resigns as captain from all formats

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 19:09:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Babar Azam on Wednesday stepped down as captain of Pakistan team in all formats days after the national team was eliminated from the World Cup 2023.

The right-hand batsman shared a copy of his resignation on social media platform X, saying: “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and resp.t in the cricket world”.

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coach, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support &ring this journey.”

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats,” he said.

Babar Azam said he would support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication. “I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” he concluded.

The resignation comes after the Pakistan was eliminated from the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 due to unimpressive performance in the group stage matches.

Soon after the Pakistan’s exit from the tournament, Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach.

The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

“Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia,” the board had said in a statement.

