Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach

PCB will announce his replacement in due course

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on Monday. 

The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

PCB will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia. 

