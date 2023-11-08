Shadab Khan likely to join playing XI for England clash

The all-rounder attended a training session in Kolkata as he is recovering from concussion

(Web Desk) – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Wednesday participated in an optional training session in Kolkata as he is recovering from a concussion, he suffered during South Africa match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared photos from the session held at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkota which will host a crucial World Cup match between Pakistan and England on November 11. The Team Green eyes qualification in the semi-final round with a high-margin victory over Jos Buttler’s side.

Photos show Shadab Khan practicing batting in the nets while several other players including Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel are also attending the training session.

On October 27, Pakistan had taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the match against South Africa.

Usama Mir had replaced Shadab in the playing XI. Shadab hit his head while fielding in the game. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel had decided to replace him.

This was Shadab’s third concussion since September last year. He had a collision with his Sussex teammate while fielding in the Vitality T20 Blast in May this year and previously during Asia Cup final last year in Dubai, when his head crashed into Asif Ali’s elbow while fielding.

