New Zealand's Jamieson, Ravindra and Santner back in test squad

New Zealand will play two-test series in Bangladesh starting on Nov. 27

(Reuters) - New Zealand have recalled Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra for this month's two-test series in Bangladesh that kicks off the third cycle of the World Test Championship.

Santner, who took 15 wickets at 26 and averaged 52 with the bat this season in the Plunket Shield for Northern Districts, is back in squad for the first time in two years.

Santner, who played the last of his 24 tests in 2021 against England, joins Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as frontline spinners in New Zealand's first test tour of Bangladesh in 10 years.

Kyle Jamieson also returns to the squad after back surgery in February in a pace attack which includes captain Tim Southee and Matt Henry, who has recovered from injury.

New Zealand's spin options are bolstered by all-rounders Ravindra, who is back in the squad for the first time since facing Bangladesh in January last year, and Glenn Phillips, who returns after touring Pakistan earlier this year.

"With Ajaz (Patel), Ish (Sodhi), Mitch, Glenn (Phillips) and Rachin we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series," said Black Caps selector Sam Wells in a statement.

Head coach Gary Stead will not take part in the tour following the ODI World Cup and will instead prepare for a busy home summer. His assistant Luke Ronchi will be in charge.

The first test starts on Nov. 27.

Squad:

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young