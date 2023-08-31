Asia Cup: Pakistan team landed in Sri Lanka to face off India

Pakistan and India will clash on Sep 2 in Kandy

31 August,2023 08:37 am

MULTAN (Dunya News) - After outshining Nepal in the opening match of 16th Asia Cup edition in Multan, the Pakistan cricket team has reached Sri Lanka for the second and high voltage match of the event against India.

The national cricket team left for Colombo by a chartered flight at three o'clock on Wednesday night. The Pakistan team will practice on Friday evening at Paley Kale stadium.

Pakistan and India will clash on Sep 2 in Kandy and the cricket lovers are waiting this high-voltage clash eagerly.

National cricket team made a great start of the event and overpowered the Nepal cricket team by 238 runs in the first match. Pakistan scored 324 runs in the 50-overs while Nepal could knock only 104 runs.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 151 runs in his brilliant batting while Iftikhar Ahmed also scored a century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 44 runs.

