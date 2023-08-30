Babar Azam becomes fastest player to hit 19 ODI centuries

He achieved the milestone in 102 innings while playing against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

30 August,2023 09:08 pm

MULTAN – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has become the fastest player in the world to complete 19 ODI centuries in terms of innings.

The World No 1 ODI batter achieved the milestone in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With his excellent knock of 151 runs, the right-hand batsman completed the 19th ODI century in 102 innings. Previously, the record was held by South African player Hashim Amla who completed the same number of hundreds in 104 innings.

Babar Azam’s record-breaking performance helped the team green to set a challenging target of 343 runs for Nepal in the Asia Cup opener.

The Pakistan skipper has also notched up the second 150 score of his ODI career.

