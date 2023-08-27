President BCCI confirms Pakistan tour for Asia Cup 2023

President BCCI confirms Pakistan tour for Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup will begin on Aug 30

27 August,2023 11:39 am

(Web Desk) – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny will join the dinner being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore to honor the hosting of Asia Cup.

Binny will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup as a board representative.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together along with Nepal in the six-nation Asia Cup that begins on Aug 30.

On Aug 15 last, the PCB managing committee chairman Zaka Ashraf extended the invitation to the top brass of the BCCI.

Media reported that all top board members from the teams taking part in the event including the BCCI confirmed their attendance.

After one day or two return from Sri Lanka, which is also co-host of the event along with Pakistan, Binny and the BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla will come to Lahore via Wagah Border.

It reported that it would be merely a courtesy visit of the BCCI officials as no official meetings are lined up between the respective board heads.

Both officials--Binny and Shukla-- will also enjoy a match at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 3 or 5 during their two-day visit, media reported.

Out of 13, Pakistan will host only 4 matches of the cup after the BCCI expressed its inability to tour the country.

This led to several flashpoints before a compromise was reached with the Asian Cricket Council, chaired by Jay Shah, who is also BCCI secretary, to sign off on a hybrid model.

