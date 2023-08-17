The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Taj Mahal, India

17 August,2023 12:26 pm

(Web Desk)- The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reached the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Setting the trophy in front of the splendid Taj Mahal for about 1 hour, a photo shoot and promotion was also carried out.

Scores of people thronged the venue to have a glimpse of the trophy.

The mega event will start from 5 October in India which is going to host the 50 over Cricket World Cup after 12 years.

The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy has returned to India after traveling to 18 countries.

Now the trophy will start a tour of different cities of India and the tour will end on September 4.

World Cup matches will be played in India for 46 days in October and November.

India’s first match in the World Cup will be against Australia on 8 October.

