Nepal pick Dhakal and Jora in Asia Cup squad

15 August,2023 12:26 am

KATHMANDU (web Desk) - Uncapped off-spinner Mousom Dhakal has been called up to Nepal's squad for the Asia Cup. The squad also includes the batter Sundeep Jora, who missed out on Nepal's campaign at the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

Batting all-rounder Rohit Paudel, who has led Nepal to 17 wins in 27 ODIs so far, will continue to captain the side.

Dhakal is yet to play top-level international cricket but he played for Nepal recently at the ACC Men's Emerging Cup, picking up two wickets in their only win of the tournament, against UAE A. Jora also played that match, contributing a 15-ball 24 to Nepal's successful chase of 158.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Sompal Kami also played the Emerging Cup after recovering from the hand injury that forced him to pull out midway through the World Cup Qualifier. He is expected to lead Nepal's pace attack at the Asia Cup alongside Karan KC.

This is the first ODI squad Nepal have announced since the retirement of their former captain Gyanendra Malla earlier this month.

Nepal have been drawn in Group A of the six-team Asia Cup, alongside Pakistan and India. They are scheduled to face co-hosts Pakistan in Multan on August 30, and meet India in Pallekele on September 4.

Nepal men's ODI squad: Rohit Paudel (capt), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

