Cricket Cricket Ashraf, Sethi emerge as leading contenders to take over as PCB chairman

IPC minister sends summary of Zaka Ashraf's appointment as PCB chief to PM Shehbaz

09 June,2023 06:23 pm

(Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari said on Friday that he had sent the summary of the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as the new chairman of PCB to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Mazari, a legislator belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the current PDM-led government, once again publicly expressed his desire to appoint Mr Ashraf as PCB chairman.

In a statement, Mr Mazari said that Mr Sethi, who is currently serving as the chairman of the PCB's Management Committee, was appointed for four months to conduct elections for the PCB chairman.

He questioned how the person who headed the PCB committee could become a candidate for the PCB chairmanship, adding that Zaka Ashraf would be the new chairman of the cricket board no matter what.

According to the reports, there are differences between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) over the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman.

Sources say that the PPP wants the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, as its minister is the head of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division (IPC), and the PCB is related to the ministry.

However, the PML-N wants to appoint PCB management committee chairman Mr Sethi to the post, which has created a rift between the two parties.