Babar Azam jumps one place in latest ICC Test rankings

The Pakistan skipper surpassed England's Joe Root to secure fourth position

08 June,2023 09:50 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam moved up in the latest rankings for Test batsmen released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 28-year-old, who retained his top spot as No 1 ODI batter, jumped one place to secured the fourth position by surpassing England’s Joe Root.

With 861 points, Joe Root slipped to fifth place despite his 56 runs innings he played during the one-off Test against Ireland.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschange holds top position with 915 points, followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith at second and third place, respectively.

Australian star Usman Khawaja stood at seventh spot while Rishbah Pant ranked tenth in the ranking as he is the only Indian batter in Top 10 Test players.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad's six-wicket performance for England at Lord's has been reflected by a leap back into the top 10 on the latest MRF Tyres Test Bowling Rankings.

Claiming 5/51 and 1/62 across two innings in the Test against Ireland, Broad jumped two places to 10th (744 rating points), joining teammates James Anderson (2nd, 850) and Ollie Robinson (7th, 777) in the top 10.

Broad had appeared briefly in the top 10 earlier in the year while on tour in New Zealand, though has spent most of the World Test Championship 2021-2023 cycle outside the top 10.

The 36-year-old bowled a healthy share of overs (31.2) in the Ireland Test, and looks primed for England ahead of a home Ashes series, beginning on 16 June.

While there were a number of commendable performers with the ball in England's victory in the one-off Test, it was the batters who enjoyed bigger rankings jumps.

Celebrating a double century was Ollie Pope, jumping 10 places to 23rd (637) as a result, with fellow centurion Ben Duckett moving to 34th (up eight spots) with a rating of 602.

Ireland showed resistance with the bat in response, and a number of players saw jumps in their player rankings as a result. Andy McBrine's 86* saw him go up 28 places (282 points), with Mark Adair's 88 (76*) resulting in a 32-spot climb.