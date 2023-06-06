Babar Azam steals headlines again

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam steals headlines again

Babar Azam nominates for ICC player of the month courtesy exceptional performance against NZ

06 June,2023 06:54 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was nominated on Tuesday for the ICC player of the month award by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mr Azam's nomination for the ICC Player of the Month came after his exceptional performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan emerged victorious with a commanding 4-1, winning the first two matches in April and concluding with two more victories in May.

On the other side, Mr Azam and his fellow Mohammad Rizwan spent a great time with their classmates and instructors during their brief stay at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The duo has enrolled in Harvard’s executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports, becoming the first Pakistani cricketers to join the prestigious institution.

The Pakistani players joined the long list of top-tier sportspersons who have pursued the course previously. The list included footballer such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn; NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul and Paul Gasol. The programme was scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 3.

Mr Azam took to Twitter to give a sneak peek to fans about his experience at the one of the best institutions in the world.

‘Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world,’ he gave caption to the photo shared on Twitter.