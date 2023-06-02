Australia's Steve Smith turns out to be Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi's admirer

The Team Green will travel to Australia later this year to participate in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy

02 June,2023 10:09 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Australian cricketer Steve Smith turned out to be an admirer of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the bilateral tournament.

The Team Green will travel to Australia later this year to participate in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. The three Tests, which are part of the third World Test Championship cycle, will be played at Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney in December and January.

Mr Smith admired the Pakistani players in a video shared by the Cricket Australia (CA) on Twitter. Talking about skills of the Pakistan’s captain, he said: “Babar Azam is a wonderful player. The last few years he’s got better and better. He’s someone we have to look out for. He’s dangerous, he makes big scores and he usually does it at a pretty good pace as well”.

Regarding Afridi, Smith said: “Shaheen Shah Afridi, he came out here last series. Since then, he’s got better and better. The ability to swing it back is obviously a big key for him so he’s certainly one we’ll have to look out for this year”.

