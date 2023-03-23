Babar Azam becomes top choice for 'The Hundred Draft'

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam becomes top choice for 'The Hundred Draft'

The Pakistan skipper is leading the chart after securing 25 per cent of audience votes on Twitter

23 March,2023 12:46 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has emerged as a top choice of fans in voting conducted by The Hundred’s organizing committee to determine the popularity of players the for this year's draft.

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The tournament is run by the England and Wales Cricket Board and took place for the first time in July and August 2021.

Babar Azam is leading the chart after securing 25 per cent of audience votes on Twitter, showed the post shared by The Hundred. Left-arm Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi has been picked as the second most popular choice with 8 percent of votes by the fans.

— The Hundred (@thehundred) March 22, 2023

Pakistani bowlers Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are listed in the draft with a reserve price of £60,000, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan have a reserve price of £100,000 each.

The Hundred draft is set to take place today (March 23). Previously, Birmingham Phoenix has retained Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan. The tournament will be played begin in August.