PM Shehbaz appreciates PCB, provincial govts for making PSL8 'huge success'

19 March,2023 12:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board and provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab for successful organisation of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

In a tweet, the premier called the final match between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans a “nail-biting finish to the 8th edition” of the PSL.

“My appreciation is due to Chairman PCB, CMs of Sindh & Punjab, provincial administrations, police & the participating teams for making the event a huge success. Spectators kept it animated with their energy & zeal,” he wrote.

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to defend Pakistan Super League title as they defeated Multan Sultans by only one run in a thrilling PSL 8 final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The victory was engineered by their captain Shaheen Afridi’s blasting 15-ball 44 not out and an incredible spell of death bowling that saw him return overall figures of four for 51.

Multan Sultans needed 13 runs in the final over, bowled by Lahore Qalandars’ last over specialist Zaman Khan. The equation had come down to four off the last ball, and Multan Sultans could get only two of a Khushdil Shah mishit before he was run out at the non-striker’s end.