PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set 201 runs target for Multan Sultans

18 March,2023 09:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars set 201 runs target for Multan Sultans in the final of Pakistan Super League 2023 final at Gaddafi Stadium.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars is looking to write history by winning their second successive PSL title.

Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in a clash that is likely to go down the wire.

Sultans are being led by Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is also the second top-scorer this season with 516 runs in 11 games. He is expected to go past Babar Azam (522 runs) after tonight's clash.

Multan Sultans had earlier beaten Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 1, a few days back. Qalandars had to play the second Eliminator to qualify for the final.

In Eliminator 2, Qalandars beat Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets to qualify for the final. Both Qalandars and Sultans have won PSL twice. While Qalandars won their first title in 2022, Sultans tasted success for the first time in 2021.

Only one team has won PSL title twice in the history of the tournament and that team is Islamabad United. Qalandars or Sultans will become the 2nd team do win the PSL title twice on Saturday.