PSL 8: Akif Javed replaces injured Mir Hamza in Karachi Kings squad

Cricket Cricket PSL 8: Akif Javed replaces injured Mir Hamza in Karachi Kings squad

Hamza fractured the index figure of his bowler arm in his side's opening match against Peshawar Zalm

16 February,2023 11:09 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Karachi Kings have replaced Mir Hamza with Akif Javed for the remainder of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

Hamza fractured the index figure of his bowler arm in his side’s opening match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Arena, played on Tuesday.

The left-arm fast attempted to stop Babar Azam’s straight drive in his follow through on the fourth ball of the second over and the ball ricocheted off his hand onto the non-striker’s stumps that sent Saim Ayub back to the pavilion as he was out of his crease.

He could bowl another eight ball in the match and finished with the match figures of one for 13 in two overs. He had dismissed Mohammad Haris two balls prior to the incident.

In a contest that swung like pendulum, Peshawar Zalmi came out victorious by mere two runs.

Akif Javed has previously been part of Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United squads. The left-arm fast bowler has 33 T20 wickets in 31 matches and bowls at an economy of 8.48.