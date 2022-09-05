Asia Cup: Indian Twitter tags Arshdeep as 'traitor' for dropping catch

Arshdeep Singh, who dropped Ali for duck an over earlier, got the equation to two runs off two balls

05 September,2022 09:10 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Young Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh caught more attention than he expected during the Asia Cup 2022 when he dropped that fateful catch during India vs Pakistan match on sunday. The nail-biting match was at its peak with 26 runs were needed from the last two overs. Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali took 19 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Arshdeep Singh, who dropped Ali for duck an over earlier, got the equation to two runs off two balls. But Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the match in Pakistan’s favour with a ball to spare.

After Arshdeep dropped the catch, Indian fans watching the match flocked Twitter sharing memes, trolling and abusing the cricketer. Some even tagged him anti-national. However, there were also many who came in Arshdeep’s support saying how a mistake shouldn t define the cricketer and urged all to look forward to the matches when he will perform well.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh aka Turbunator was among the first ones to come in Arshdeep’s support. "Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh .. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.." he tweeted.

It should be noted that the young pacer gave a tough time to Pakistani batting as he only conceded 27 runs off his 3.5 overs with an economy of 7.04. He also took Asif’s wicket in last over.

Pakistan managed to beat India in a last over thriller by 5 wickets as the Green Shirts completed an equation of mammoth 182 runs against Rohit Sharma XI during the Super fours stage in the 8th match of Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz stole the show for the Men In Green and was awarded as the Player of the Match, courtesy his 42, one wicket and three catches. While wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was prominent with the bat, scoring 71 runs off 51 balls.