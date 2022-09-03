Explainer: How the Asia Cup Super Four stage works

Cricket Cricket Explainer: How the Asia Cup Super Four stage works

India have secured top spot in Group A.

03 September,2022 12:46 pm

DUBAI (Web Desk) - After the group stage of the six-team tournament, the best four teams progress to the Super Four stage.

Instead of a normal semi-final phase, the teams progressing from the two groups play each other in another round robin phase. From there, the top two sides to go head-to-head in the tournament final. Points from the opening group stage do not carry over for the Super Four stage.

India have secured top spot in Group A, beating Pakistan in the final over in their encounter, before brushing aside a Hong Kong challenge. The second spot belongs to Pakistan after their dominant 155-run victory against Hong Kong on Friday.

Perhaps on a push to nab the No.1 spot on the ICC T20I batting rankings, Suryakumar Yadav has made a thunderous start to the tournament, making his 86 runs across two knocks at a strike rate of 195.45.

At the other end watching his onslaught, Virat Kohli, who leads the tournament’s run tally among India batters with 94 runs, lauded his partner’s power.

Over in Group B, Afghanistan have sprinted out of the blocks, accounting for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, winning by eight and seven wickets in respective matches.

Afghanistan’s spinners have been at their usual best, though the emergence of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has added an extra dimension to the attack, taking three wickets at an economy of just 4.69. The side look to have turned a corner after their series defeat against Ireland, and provide a case for mounting a serious tournament challenge.

Sri Lanka won the all-important meeting with Bangladesh to take the second Super Four spot in Group B, winning by two wickets in the final over of their chase.

It means a Sri Lanka-Afghanistan re-match begins the Super Four phase on September 3 in Sharjah, with India taking on Pakistan on September 4 in Dubai.