Ex-England batsman Thorpe appointed Afghanistan coach

KABUL (AFP) - Former England batsman Graham Thorpe has been appointed new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.

The 52-year-old replaces ex-South African all-rounder Lance Klusener who left last November by mutual consent.

On Tuesday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed Thorpe s appointment.

"Former English middle-order batter Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men s cricket team," an ACB statement said.

Thorpe was England s batting coach until he was removed after the team s 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

A stylish left-handed batter, Thorpe played 100 Test matches for England from 1987 to 2002, scoring 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries.

He also represented England in 82 one-day internationals before turning to coaching.

The ACB said Thorpe was selected after a thorough process.

"The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position," the statement added.

Afghanistan s next assignment is a five-match Twenty20 series in Ireland before they take part in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

