Australia's Hazlewood terms call to prayer best moment during Rawalpindi Test

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Day after Australia’s first Test in Pakistan for nearly a quarter of a century ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood called the sound of call to prayer [Azan] during the Rawalpindi Test match as the best moment.

“The best moment for all of us that we never hearing before such a delightful as call to prayer resounding in the mountains. Amazing lovable,” wrote Kangaroos fast bowler wrote in a message on the microblogging site Twitter after the historic Rawalpindi Test match ended in a draw.

— Josh Hazlewood (@JoshHazIewood38) March 8, 2022

“The Pakistani crowd throughout very excited and noisy during first Test. They were looking very passionate.”

Earlier, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, “There was a cool moment during training on Tuesday when the call to prayer from Rawalpindi echoed across the ground with the mountains off in the distance. I also found out that day that the first sessions on every Friday of this series will be two-and-a-half hours, with an hour-long lunch break for prayers, because it is the holy day of the week. We’re learning all the time over here.”

“I asked Usman Khawaja to put together a trivia quiz for the guys after we arrived to give them a better appreciation of the culture and history of Pakistan,” Cummins said and added it was a bit of fun – Uz was quiz master with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith the contestants – but the point of the exercise was to deepen our understanding of the country we’re in and its rich traditions.