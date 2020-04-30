India Women team crushes Pakistan in opening World Cup game

(Web Desk) - Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana’s record rearguard 122-run stand, Smriti Mandhana’s 52, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s 4 for 31 led India to a 107-run victory against Pakistan in what was the opening World Cup game for both teams.

Defending 244, India bowled Pakistan out for 137 in 43 overs, thanks to 18-year-old Richa Ghosh, who became the first World Cup debutant to effect five wicketkeeping dismissals.

India overcame the scare of a sub-200 score courtesy half-centurions Vastrakar and Rana’s counter-attacking 97-ball partnership, the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand at an ODI World Cup, after Pakistan reduced them to 114 for 6 in the 34th over.