MOHALI (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja impressed with bat and ball as India took a commanding lead of 466 runs in the first test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Jadeja scored a career-best 175 not out as India declared its first innings at 574-8. He picked up 1-30 as Sri Lanka was reduced to 108-4 at stumps on day two.

Both teams lined up before the start of play and observed a minute’s silence in memory of Australian bowling legend Shane Warne, who died Friday at age 52 in Thailand from a suspected heart attack.

“He went far too early. I am in disbelief and shock ... For me, he was the greatest spinner to have ever played the game,” former India skipper Virat Kohli said.

India coach Rahul Dravid also paid tribute to Warne, saying “the great privilege of getting to know him personally and playing with him and alongside him as a colleague ... will probably be one of the highlights of my cricketing career.”

In the morning session, Jadeja extended his seventh-wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to 130 runs. “I always enjoy batting with him, and bowling with him,” Jadeja said. “It is all about teamwork.” Ashwin scored 61, his 12th test half-century. He fell shortly before lunch as India went to the break at 468-7.

Jadeja had reached triple figures just prior to lunch, celebrating the milestone in his inimitable sword-play style, regaling the small crowd gathered at the IS Bindra Stadium. After the interval, India continued its steady progress with Jadeja at the helm. The score crossed 500 in 120.3 overs while Jadeja reached 150 off 211 balls. In doing so, he put on a rapid 103 runs with Mohammed Shami (20 not out) for the ninth wicket.

Jadeja batted for 327 minutes, facing 228 balls. He hit 17 fours and three sixes. Surprisingly, India declared with Jadeja in sight of his first double hundred. Sri Lanka did not have any respite in an extended final session. Spin was introduced in the fifth over as India’s three-pronged attack went to work.

Dimuth Karunaratne (28) and Lahiru Thirimanne (17) added 48 runs for the first wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin (2-21) struck the first blow, trapping Thirimanne lbw in the 19th over. Six overs later, Jadeja got his first wicket, dismissing Karunaratne in the same fashion. The left-arm spinner suddenly got a lot of turn.

Angelo Mathews (22) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1) added 37 runs for the third wicket. Jasprit Bumrah (1-20) broke the partnership and trapped Mathews lbw. He bowled a superb second spell, and bowled Pathum Nissanka off a no ball as well.

Ashwin got a second wicket before the end of play, trapping de Silva lbw as Sri Lanka collapsed to 103-4. At stumps, Nissanka was unbeaten on 26, while Charith Asalanka was 1 not out. “The wicket might turn more as the game progresses and the odd ball is also keeping low,” Jadeja said. “We will try to bowl wicket-to-wicket.”