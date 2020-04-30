New Zealand lose quick wickets in reply to South Africa's 364

CHRISTCHURCH (AFP) - South Africa recovered from a costly start to day two of the second Test against New Zealand to regain the initiative by tea in Christchurch on Saturday after a record ninth wicket partnership.

After being 298 for seven at lunch, South Africa were eventually all out for 364 with Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj forging 62 for the penultimate wicket, a record ninth-wicket stand for South Africa against New Zealand.

As storm clouds gathered, New Zealand were in immediate trouble in reply with captain Tom Latham out for a duck on the fourth ball while Will Young went for three and at tea they were 30 for two.

Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 17 with Devon Conway on five.

Both wickets were taken by Kagiso Rabada with Latham and Young chasing balls that could have been safely left but were instead edged to the wicketkeeper.

New Zealand had the measure of the tourists before lunch with Matt Henry and Neil Wagner taking two wickets each and restricting South Africa to 60 off 27 overs.

Wagner took a third wicket in the second over after lunch before a 20-minute rain disruption and when play resumed Jansen and Maharaj took charge.

In particular, they punished Wagner’s trade-mark short deliveries, taking 39 including seven fours in five overs before the South African-born New Zealander was taken out of the attack.

He was replaced by Kyle Jamieson who wrapped up the innings in his first over with the dismissal of Maharaj for an entertaining 36 off 50 deliveries, while Lutho Sipamla went without scoring and Jansen was left unbeaten on 37.

South Africa struggled at the start of the day after resuming at 238 for three.

Henry removed Temba Bavuma for 29 and Kyle Verreynne for four in the space of 10 deliveries, and Wagner claimed the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen for 25 and Wiaan Mulder for 14.

Wagner returned figures of four for 102 while Henry took three for 90.