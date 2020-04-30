Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests, Madugalle to lead PCT

Lahore (Web Desk) – International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite panelist Aleem Dar and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) International panelist Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires in all three Tests of the Pakistan versus Australia series, while ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the Playing Control Team, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

Madugalle, the former Sri Lanka captain, is the only match referee to break the 200-match mark as he has to date refereed in 201 Tests. Aleem Dar, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year, leads the umpires’ pack with 136 matches.

Asif Yaqoob, PCB Umpire of 2020 and 2021, will be the third umpire in the first and third Tests, while Rashid Riaz will be in the TV umpire’s box for the second Test.

Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will share on-field umpires’ responsibilities, while Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee for the three One Day International (ODI) matches, which will be played on 29 March, 31 March and 2 April in Rawalpindi.

Aleem and Ahsan will reunite for the one-off 5 April T20I and Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee.