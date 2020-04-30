PSL 7: Multan Sultans to take on Karachi Kings in Lahore today

In the seventh edition Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings today at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings today (Wednesday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Multan Sultans suffered first defeat of the tournament by Lahore Qalandars by 52-runs, in the 17th fixture of the PSL 7. Sultans opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Karachi Kings have crashed out of the race for (PSL) 7 play-offs spot after losing their seventh successive match of the season in an incredibly dramatic game against Islamabad United.

After a heroic fight back by Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram (108-run sixth-wicket stand) the 2020 champions needed a mere eight runs (191 target) off the final over bowled by pacer Waqas Maqsood.