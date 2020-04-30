PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi to take on Quetta Gladiators in Lahore today

The seventh edition of PSL Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators Tuesday at Qaddafi Stadium

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators today (Tuesday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule, the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Peshawar Zalmi won their previous match against Karachi Kings keeping alive hopes of a play-off berth with a 55-run win in tournament’s 19th match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On the other hand, in their last match, Quetta Gladiators lost to Lahore Qalandars in an eight-wicket win in the 20th match of the PSL 7 played at the Gaddafi Stadium.