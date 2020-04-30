'A different Hasnain will be back soon'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Mohammad Hasnain, Pakistan’s speedster, has spoken up about the painful period he s been through since being banned from bowling in international cricket.

In a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers last month, the 21-year-old pacer was deemed to have an improper bowling action, and umpire Gerard Abood reported his bowling.

Hasnain was also pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in order to use the time to change his bowling motion, which was prolonged beyond 15 degrees.

He, who debuted for Pakistan in 2019 and has since played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is, spoke out about the suspension, saying he never anticipated it to happen.

In a video released on the official platforms of his PSL franchise – Gladiators, the 21-year-old is optimistic of making a comeback by rectifying his weakness. “I am leaving my team in the middle of PSL but I will soon come back by correcting my weaknesses. You will see a different Hasnain soon,” he said.

“I didn’t expect this. When I received a call for the first time over, I had no idea how to react as I was watching my videos to analyze whether this thing is happening or not,” he said.

Hasnain also recalled a challenging time when he was barred from the mega event over illegal bowling action ahead of his side’s face-off against Islamabad United.

“I returned to Pakistan and gave my bowling action test, in the middle of PSL, I was banned from bowling. This time is quite difficult for me,” he added. “I was tying my laces and someone told Sarfaraz Ahmed that Hasnain can’t play. I felt sad as I could have played one more match and made my team win,” he concluded.