NCOC allows 50pc spectators for PSL Lahore matches

Children under 12 will also be able to enter the stadium, the NCOC statement mentioned.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday has allowed 50 percent vaccinated audience to witness Pakistan Super League-7 (PSL) matches at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.



During a meeting chaired by NCOC head and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, it was decided to permit 50 percent fully vaccinated spectators in stadium till February 15 while from February 16, 100 percent fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to watch the matches in the stadium.



PSL Lahore leg matches will start from February 10 (Thursday) with the unbeaten Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium.

So far, 14 matches have been played in PSL-7 with Multan Sultans securing 10 points, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalanders 6 points each, Peshawar Zalmi 4, Quetta Gladiators 2 and Karachi Kings were unable to take any point.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns with Lahore Qalandars today at National Stadium in Karachi.

As per schedule, the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).