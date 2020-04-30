Pakistan have won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against West Indies

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The National Stadium will be available to fans at 100 per cent seating capacity to watch this year’s most successful T20I side in action when Babar Azam’s Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs from 13-22 December.

Pakistan have won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 completed matches.

In a bid to help cricket fans from various walks of life watch their superstars in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as PKR250 till PKR2,000.

Seats in General Enclosures (Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani and Wasim Bari) are priced at PKR250; in First-class Enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Quaid, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) are for PKR500; in Premium Enclosures (Imran Khan and Wasim Akram) are for PKR1,000; and in VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) are for PKR2,000.

These tickets can be purchased online (www.bookme.pk), over telephone (0092 313 778 6888) or through box office and M&P outlets, details of which are available in the document attached.

Fans of all ages will be able to see No.1 ranked Babar team up with 2021’s most successful T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan as his opening partner.

According to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operations Centre, individuals above 12 are required to be fully vaccinated, while no vaccination is required for the children below the age of 12. The access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of original ticket, CNIC and Nadra-issued immunisation certificate for Covid-19.

The two sides will play three ODIs – part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – on 18, 20 and 22 December, for which the tickets will start from as less as PKR100 and go up to only PKR1,000. The seats in General Enclosures are available for PKR100, in First-class for PKR250, in Premium for PKR500 and VIP for 1,000.

To ensure all the spectators get to enjoy the action in a safe manner, they are advised to follow the Covid-19 protocols and wear the facemasks when in the stands.