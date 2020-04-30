CHITTAGONG (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday have resumed their second innings from 109-0 on the fifth and final day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.
Yesterday, both openers Abid Ali (56) and Abdullah Shafique (53) completed their fifty as the visitors came within 93 runs of victory after bowling out the hosts for 157.
