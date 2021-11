ISLAMABAD (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday felicitated the Pakistan Cricket team over a “fabulous performance” of whitewashing Bangladesh in T20 series.

“Well done Pakistan Cricket team,” the minister commented.

He lauded Babar Azam for the great captaincy and all other players for exhibiting good cricket.

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in three-match series by winning the final fixture by five wickets in Dhaka.