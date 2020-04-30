Netizens furious over T20 WC 2021board for not declaring Babar 'Man of the Tournament'

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Netizens on Sunday expressed anger over T20 World Cup 2021 board for not declaring captain Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam ‘Man of the Tournament’.

According to details, in the finals of Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Australia won by defeating team New Zealand with eight wickets. And ‘Man of the Tournament Award was given away to David Warner – the Australian Batsman.

Meanwhile, taking it to Twitter netizens argued that Captain Babar Azam is the highest scorer of T20 World Cup 2021 adding that he must have be given the title. They mentioned that Pakistani skipper had broken the record of scoring the most runs. Babar acquired this feat during the second semi-final clash of the ICC Men s T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Furthermore, they also pointed out Captain Babar is at the top of the tally with 269 runs, followed by Australia s Matthew Hayden and England s Joe Root with 265 and 249 runs, respectively.

Pakistan got defeated by team Australia in semi-finals of the tournament on Thursday;meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia.



Have a sneak peek to what Twitteratis have to say!

