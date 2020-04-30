Captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the team on November 16.

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team left Dubai for Bangladesh on Friday night for the T20 and Test series starting in Dhaka from November 19 (Friday), Dunya News reported.

Muhammad Hafeez has opted out of the Bangladesh tour and he was replaces by Iftikhar Ahmed.

According to the schedule announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Tests during the visit.

