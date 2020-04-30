Mohammad Rizwan's journey from ICU to field declared as miracle

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s journey from ICU to the field was declared as a miracle.

Mohammad Rizwan’s doctor termed his recovery as a miracle and said that the wicket keeper is an example of courage and fortitude.

“The wicket-keeper-batsman had told me in the ICU that he wanted to play anyway, stay with his team,” the doctor also said.

Rizwan’s doctor further maintained that Pakistani batsman was strong and confident in ICU and he wanted to play important matches for the country in any case. “He was brought to the hospital in severe pain and distress, but I never experienced such a fast recovery of health in my career.”

He further said that Mohammad Rizwan gave me his signed shirt as a gift while the entire medical team was happy when he hit sixes in the semi-final.

‘I will play even if I lose my life’

Pakistan’s head coach for T20 World Cup 2021, Saqlain Mushtaq shared that Mohammad Rizwan was so keen and confident to play for Pakistan against Australia in T20 World Cup 2021’s semi-final despite severe illness.

While sharing the exact wordings of Rizwan before the match in a virtual press conference, Saqlain praised the wicket-keeper batter and asked other players to take inspiration from him.

“I will play even if I lose my life. It will be an honor for me,” Saqlain quoted Rizwan. “His courage and determination motivated us and we let him play the all-important match. He is a real fighter and players should learn from it,” he said.

The interim head coach said he was proud of his boys’ performance throughout the mega event. “I feel so proud of this unit. They fought like real fighters and remained unbeaten in the group stage. I am confident that they will come back strongly,” Saqlain added.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored in T20 World Cup semi-final



Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 67 in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia despite spending two days in a hospital intensive care unit due to a chest infection, the team doctor said following their five-wicket loss.

Rizwan and veteran Shoaib Malik remained doubtful for the game due to fever.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on November 9th after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering," Pakistan’s team doctor Najeeb Somroo said.

"He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match. We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today."

He added: "The decision regarding his health was made by the whole team management. This was regarding the morale of the whole team and therefore we kept it within the team."

Rizwan s 52-ball knock and his key partnerships including a 72-run second-wicket stand with Fakhar Zaman, who made an unbeaten 55, helped Pakistan to 176-4 after being invited to bat first.

Captain Babar Azam, who made 39 to lead the tournament s batting chart with 303 runs, praised his opening partner s "exceptional" attitude.

"Definitely he s a team man. The way he played today, it was exceptional," said Babar.

"When I saw him, he was a little bit down, but when I asked him about his health he said, no, I will play. And the way he played today he showed that he s a team man. And I am very confident about his attitude and his performance."

Marcus Stoinis (40) and Matthew Wade (41) put on an unbeaten stand of 81 to power Australia into Sunday s final against New Zealand with five wickets and one over to spare.