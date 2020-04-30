Babar has also surpassed England's Buttler to become leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken another record of Indian captain Virat Kohli during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Azam became the fastest player to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings, thus surpassing Kohli, who held the record for scoring 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings.

Moreover, Azam also broke the record of scoring the most runs by any player in their maiden T20 World Cup.

Babar has also surpassed England s Jos Buttler to become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament.