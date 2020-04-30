The first semi-final between England and New Zealand will take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

(Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the match official for the semi-final stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a statement said.

The first semi-final between England and New Zealand will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 10 November, while the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday, 11 November at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The second semi-final, between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday, would be officiated by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Richard Illingworth and match referee Jeff Crowe.

Appointments for the final on November 14 would be confirmed following both semi-finals.

The knockout stage of the T20 World Cup commences at 6pm local on Wednesday night at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.