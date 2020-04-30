Babar Azam becomes top-notch scorer of T20 World Cup 2021

Sharjah (Dunya News) – Captain Pakistani Cricket team Babar Azam became top-notched scorer of T20 World Cup 2021 after contesting in match against Scotland at Sharjah Stadium on Sunday.

According to details, the Captain Green shirts scored a half century in T20 World Cup 2021 that held today between Pakistan and Scotland. Babr Azam clinched the first ranking of highest scorer from Jos Buttler after scoring the fourth half century in the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam is the third player who made the half centuries four times during the T20 World Cup matches. Earlier in 2007 the similar ranking position was occupied by Matthew Hayden whereas in 2014 it was held by Virat Kohli.