Afghanistan set 125-run target for New Zealand in key T20 World Cup clash

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Afghanistan set 125-run target for New Zealand in a crucial Twenty20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand.

Since this is a day game, the conditions aren’t expected to change too much during the course of the game.

The semi-final hopes of New Zealand, Afghanistan and India could be decided by this match. New Zealand’s ask is simple: If they win, they can seal a top-two spot in Group 2 and make it to the semi-final. If they lose, their campaign is over.

The task for Afghanistan is a more complicated: If they win, they will be equal on points with New Zealand, but will benefit from a better net run rate and thus have a greater claim to second place. However, their progress to the semis will depend on the final match of the Super 12 stage, which is India v Namibia. If Afghanistan win, it opens the door for pre-tournament favourites India to sneak into the top two.

Playing XI:

New Zealand are unchanged for this game.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchel Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan make one change. Mujeeb ur Rahman returns after missing a couple of games with injury. Sharafuddin Ashraf misses out.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.