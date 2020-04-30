T20 WC: Australia to take on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to face West Indies

DUBAI (Dunya News) – In the International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup, two matches are being played today (Thursday).



In the first match, Australia will take on Bangladesh in Dubai at 3 PM while the second match will be played between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Abu Dhabi at 7 PM.

Earlier, Martin Guptill hit 93 and became only the second man to pass 3,000 Twenty20 International runs as New Zealand defeated Scotland by 16 runs at the World Cup on Wednesday.

New Zealand made 172-5 before Scotland battled to a respectable 156-5 off their 20 overs.

The Kiwis’ second win in three matches in the Super 12 stage kept them on course for the semi-finals.

In second match, Rohit Sharma smashed 74 and Ravichandran Ashwin returned figures of 2-14 as India hammered Afghanistan by 66 runs to stay alive at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, put on 140 runs for the opening wicket to guide India to an imposing 210 for two after being invited to bat first in a must-win Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi after losing their opening two games.

In reply, Afghanistan finished on 144 for seven with Karim Janat unbeaten on 42. They remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot along with New Zealand and India with Pakistan having already qualified.